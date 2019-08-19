The National Institutes of Health is on a mission to build a massive database of medical information from Americans in all parts of the country, and a traveling NIH team has set up shop in Corvallis this week to recruit local participants.
Dubbed All of Us, the initiative has been crisscrossing the country since May 2018, setting up educational displays and offering to sign up volunteers. This is the tour’s second visit to Corvallis.
“We are looking to gather health data from over 1 million people,” said Angie Gonzalez, one of the All of Us tour managers. “We want to include people from all walks of life, people of all ages and genetic backgrounds, so we can have a dataset as diverse as the country itself.”
“The idea is to utilize this diverse cohort as a tool for researchers, taking into account not only genetics but also lifestyle, location and other variables,” added Francisco Huizar, the project’s field director.
One of the program’s goals is to gather biomedical data on groups that have historically been underrepresented in medical research. Hispanics, for instance, represent 16% of the country’s overall population but only 1% of medical study participants. Other underrepresented groups include women and residents of certain regions.
Data collected by the program will be made available to researchers approved by the NIH to help identify risk factors for certain diseases and to help create new and improved applications of precision medicine, which targets treatments to the needs of the individual.
One example of precision medicine is prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses, which are made to correct specific vision defects.
More recently, scientists have developed liquid lenses that automatically adjust based on where the wearer is looking. A virtual reality display at the All of Us mobile unit gives participants a taste of how the advanced lenses work.
“In cancer, they’ve been focused on precision medicine for some time,” said Huizar.
“There are certain markers in your genetic makeup that can show whether you would be a candidate for a treatment not involving chemotherapy.”
People who decide to take part in the research program are asked to create an online account and fill out a survey about their medical history, lifestyle and conditions in their community. If they choose to do so, they can have measurements taken of their height, weight, blood pressure and body mass index.
Those who want a greater level of involvement can agree to share their electronic medical records with researchers and may be asked to provide blood and urine samples, which can be done at the All of Us mobile unit or by arranging for a home visit from a nurse.
Participants receive email notifications about other health surveys they can take part in. They may also be invited to join specific clinical trials if their health information indicates they would be a good fit.
People who provide detailed health information can get a free copy of their personal genetic map — or opt out of receiving it if they don’t want to know the results.
More than 245,000 people have taken part in the 10-year program so far, according to NIH personnel, with more than 190,000 providing samples of blood or urine and more than 80,000 agreeing to share their electronic medical records with researchers.
The All of Us bus has been parked at the east end of the Memorial Union Quad at Oregon State University since Monday and will remain through Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. People who want to give blood or urine samples are asked to arrive no later than 3 p.m. There is no cost to participate, but you must be at least 18.
The Corvallis tour stop is co-sponsored by the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.
For more information about the project or to begin the process of creating an online account, go to the project website at www.joinallofus.org/en.