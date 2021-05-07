Travel Oregon assists Corvallis-areas groups

Travel Oregon has awarded grants to three Corvallis-area entities to assist with COVID-19-related efforts and programs.
Here is a look at the recipients:
• Corvallis Fall Festival received $11,359 to pay for sanitation stations for this September’s event.
• The Arts Center was awarded $10,000 to help pay the costs of taking its Arts Alive! 2021 completely virtual.
• Visit Corvallis received $5,670 for online registration software, sanitation supplies and additional outdoor infrastructure for this year’s Oregon Senior Games.
The grants were part of a total of $2,408,264 in funds Travel Oregon distributed through its competitive and recovery grant programs. More than 400 applications were received, with requests for funds that exceeded $18 million.