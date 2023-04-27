Effective Monday, May 8, many Republic Services customers in Albany, Lebanon, Scio and elsewhere in Linn County and will have a new trash, recycling and yard waste pickup day.

Pickup days for customers in Millersburg and Harrisburg will not change. Republic Services sent postcards the week of April 17 to affected customers’ addresses, informing them of their new pickup day.

“Albany and surrounding Linn County are growing, and for many years we accommodated new neighborhoods by adding them to existing routes as they made sense,” Julie Jackson, municipal manager for Republic Services in Western Oregon, said in a statement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“But eventually we need to do a reroute to maximize efficiency and get routes back to manageable sizes. We are at that point now.”

In addition to postcards, Republic is notifying customers of route changes by:

Partnering with affected cities to post information on social media.

Updates by Sunday, May 7, to the region-dedicated website: https://www.republicservices.com/municipality/albany-or.

Call blasts on May 7 and to customers the day before their new collection for the following two weeks.

An advertisement in the Saturday, May 6, issue of the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Customers will be able to see their new pickup day on the Republic Services website and in the app beginning Friday, May 5. The app is available to download on both Apple and Android devices.