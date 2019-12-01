BY THE NUMBERS Here is a look at the current percentages on how Oregon State University students and employees get to the Corvallis campus: Drive alone; 32% Walk; 31% Bicycle; 20% Van pool, car pool; 8% Public transit; 7% Telework/ECampus; 2% Other 1%

PLAN VALUES Here is a list of the values guiding the Oregon State University transportation demand management plan. 1. Be bold in addressing the climate crisis. 2. Be a good neighbor. 3. Work to make OSU affordable for students and staff. 4. Preserve land for education, research and open space. 5. Be good stewards of our financial resources.