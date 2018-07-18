JEFFERSON — Six cars on a northbound Portland & Western train traveling near Jefferson derailed late Tuesday afternoon near Buena Vista and Wintel roads, about a quarter of a mile from the Buena Vista railroad crossing.
The call came in at 4:20 p.m.
Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman Tammy Robbins said no one was hurt and no fires were caused by the crash. A hazmat team responded to the area just in case. The derailment did not block road access or traffic.
"It sounded like thunder, but kept on going," said farm mechanic and witness Will Knox of Independence.
The 31-car, two-engine train was carrying logs, lumber and grain. One of the cars after the engine was upside-down.
Portland & Western representatives were at the scene late Tuesday but did not yet have details.
