Portland & Western is still investigating the circumstances that led to a train derailment Wednesday morning near Hyak Park west of Albany.
The train had left Albany en route to a siding in the Corvallis area. Two locomotives were pulling nine railcars: eight loads of lumber and one of coiled steel.
Four of the lumber cars fully derailed at a creek trestle off Highway 20. No injuries were reported.
Michael Williams, spokesman for Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, Inc., said the cause is under investigation.
"The four derailed cars are still on site while the focus is on reopening the line, which is targeted for Tuesday," he said in an email to the Democrat-Herald.
"The other five cars were removed. Railroad management is in close communication with the affected customers."
This is the second Portland & Western train to derail in the valley this year. The other, in July, involved six cars on a northbound train traveling near Buena Vista and Wintel roads, about a quarter of a mile from the Buena Vista railroad crossing.
Williams said any similarities to other incidents will be determined in the investigation.
"We take these incidents very seriously, as safety is our first priority, and Portland & Western provides the vital link between local Oregon businesses and the national rail network," he said. Rail is by far the safest mode of ground-freight transportation, and P&W had no derailments (defined as a wheel flange losing contact with the surface of the rail, which is rarely a high-profile incident such as this week’s) in the prior two years."