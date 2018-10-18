The trial for a former Oregon State University student who allegedly posted on Twitter threats of a gun attack at the university on Twitter has been delayed.
Christopher Adam Strahan, who faces one federal charge of making an interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another, was originally scheduled to be tried next week in Eugene at the United States District Court. However, court fillings from Oct. 4 show the trial was pushed back to allow more time for an investigation of Strahan, 22.
The trial now is set to begin on Dec. 18.
Strahan was reportedly enrolled at OSU from fall 2014 to winter 2017.
Strahan was arrested in late February by Oregon State Police at his Corvallis residence, but state charges against him were eventually dropped when he was charged in federal court.