The eastbound lanes of Highway 20, the Corvallis-Newport Highway, have reopened after a fatal crash at milepost 4, two miles west of Toledo. The highway was blocked or partially blocked for seven hours after the noon Tuesday incident.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost (MP) 4. Once on scene, it was determined the driver of the one of the vehicles, Linda C. Dodson, age 68, from Newport, had been pronounced deceased at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed Dodson was driving east in a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder A witness reported seeing the Pathfinder start to swerve and then it veered off the road on the south side of the shoulder. The Pathfinder went down an embankment, struck a tree, and rolled onto the passenger side of the vehicle.
Dodson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Dodson was traveling with her dog “Lucy,” who was transported to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Lucy was transported to a local veterinarian where she was evaluated and released. Friends of Dodson retrieved Lucy to care for her.
During the course of the investigation, a separate non-injury crash occurred near the crash site and was considered a secondary crash. The second crash occurred when vehicles were slowing down for the fatal crash and one vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.
Toledo Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, Toledo Police Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department assisted OSP.