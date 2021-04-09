Traffic update: Gas leak cleanup forces closure in Monmouth

MID-VALLEY MEDIA
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that OR 194 is closed again today near the intersection with OR 99W in Monmouth for the cleanup of a gas leak. A local detour has been set up but expect congestion and delays. Travelers can expect daytime closures indefinitely for cleanup activities. Travelers should consider avoiding the area, using an alternative route or expect delays More Info Here
