The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that eastbound lanes of Highway 20, the Corvallis-Newport Highway, are closed because of a serious crash at milepost 4, two miles west of Toledo.
Traffic is being flagged through the area and there is a long backup. The road is expected to be blocked for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup. Travelers are advised to take alternate routes or delay travel. Check TripCheck.com or call 2-1-1 for current road conditions.
No information on the crash is available.