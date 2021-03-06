Traffic update: 2 died in Highway 101 crash near Gearhart

Two people died Saturday in a 1 p.m. two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Clatsop County near milepost 14.

An Oregon State Police preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Dodge Ram 3500 pickup towing a large RV, operated by Donald Siglin (76) of Banks, crossed into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota Corolla operated by Hazel Nyberg (66) of Astoria.

Siglin and Nyberg both died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The OSP was assisted by the Gearhart Fire Department, Gearhart Police Department, Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Warrenton Fire Department, and ODOT.

All lanes of the highway are now open.

