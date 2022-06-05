Tradition beats the rain at 113th Strawberry Festival

Kaylin Varner had to drive more than 120 miles over a mountain pass with a 1-year-old baby to get to Lebanon Strawberry Festival.

The Prineville woman said nothing would have stopped her from seeing Jo Dee Messina.

“I left my husband at home with a broken foot and everything,” Varner said with a laugh. “I said, let’s do this!”

People lined up early Saturday afternoon, June 4, first to turn their vehicles onto the festival grounds, then to be admitted, then for their customary slice of cake.

Many hundreds attended the concerts, parades and strawberry shortcake hand-outs at the weekend-long celebration, despite weeklong precipitation that dropped several inches of rain — 300% or more of the historic average — on the eastern edge of the mid-Willamette Valley.

Varner said she usually makes an annual occasion out of visiting her sister Casaundra Varner, who told her about the Messina concert.

She joined family on the sidewalks of Lebanon as the parade believed to be the second largest in Oregon rolled past.

The festival was her first, she said, and the shortcake that organizers dub the world’s largest was pretty decent.

“I thought, 'Well, the world’s biggest probably isn’t going to be the tastiest,' but it was really good,” Varner said.

At the end of the enormous parade, Samantha Hergenroeder said only strong wind would have kept her away from the celebration. Hergenroeder was among dozens taking down floats, some losing balloons or beginning to droop under a fierce downpour.

Her team dismantled the tropical cruise and beach destination display of youth contact sports program Freedom Football League.

“We got our water, just not the way we wanted,” Hergenroeder said.

She said the festival is her 10th and believed parade turnout was strong, given the weather.

“People are pretty committed,” she said. “Especially after coming back from COVID, we are happy that we even got to come back.”

Jessa French said she’s been to 25, by her math. The 27-year-old Lebanon lifer said she’d been to all except two years that were curtailed by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

She stood in line waiting to speed-eat a slice of the festival’s shortcake after signing up for an eating contest.

French said she was nervous about eating in front of a crowd, but also felt resolved to beat several men she described as large hovering around the cake nearby.

“I love our strawberry shortcake,” she said. “I couldn’t help it.”

There were some changes from pre-COVID times: Admission charged by entrant rather than car; bag checks to get in past a fence.

But mostly, it was the same community festival where she said she catches up with people she hasn't seen in years.

She felt good being back at the festival, French said.

"I grew up coming to this," she said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

