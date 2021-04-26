TRACE OSU and OHA announce more contagious variant detected in Albany, Corvallis

Oregon State University’s TRACE project announced the more contagious South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in mid-valley wastewater.
The announcement came the same day OSU reported that TRACE (an acronym for Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-level coronavirus Epidemics) has collected 3,000 wastewater samples and tested more than 60,000 people for the virus.
Due to a mutation, the South African variant, known as B.1.351, more effectively latches onto human cells, meaning infection is more likely for those exposed to the variant. The variant spreads approximately 50% faster than the original COVID-19 virus, according to CDC estimates. The United Kingdom variant, B.1.1.7, is estimated to spread at a similarly high rate.
The Oregon Health Authority, in a press release issued jointly with OSU on Monday, urged caution as variants are spreading and cases and hospitalizations are rising quickly.
“This is a dangerous path, and we’ve been down it before,” Melissa Sutton, medical director for respiratory viral pathogens at OHA, said in the release. “We know how these variants spread and we know how to stop them — through consistent masking, physical distancing, avoiding social gatherings and getting vaccinated. We need the public to stay vigilant as we work to vaccinate people in Oregon.”
Due to studies showing the South African variant has increased resistance against vaccines, particularly the AstraZeneca vaccine, the press release describes the variant as a “particular concern.” Experts still recommend getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
Virus mutations consistent with the South African variant were first detected in an Albany wastewater sample collected by TRACE on March 26. The same mutations were detected in an Albany sample on March 31 and on April 4 in Corvallis north of OSU near off-campus housing. The first case of the variant in Oregon was reported in March and 10 people have tested positive for the variant, Sutton said.
“Following on the heels of the individual cases, the wastewater data supports the fact that the South African strain is here in Oregon, and that it’s likely spreading,” said Brett Tyler, TRACE principal investigator and director of OSU’s Center for Genome Research and Biocomputing.
Tyler’s lab is sequencing the genome on all COVID-19 samples from wastewater and individual tests conducted by TRACE.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“The foresight of OHA in supporting the statewide wastewater sampling and of TRACE to fund the sequencing from the outset meant that we were fully set up with the experience and the sequence analysis pipelines to quickly ramp this up when it became critical,” Tyler said. “The early investments by OHA and TRACE really paid off. Once the variants of concern emerged, we were right there — we had already figured out how to do all this.”
OHA is also funding a new sequencing machine for the lab to facilitate faster test results for the wastewater surveillance program. Tyler said supply chains continue to limit large-scale testing of individual samples.