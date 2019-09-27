A forum on homelessness is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
The discussion, sponsored by CitySpeak, is divided into two parts. First, Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot will discuss the formation of the new Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) advisory board, which will be guiding city-county homelessness efforts going forward.
Traber and Augerot served as co-chairs of the Housing Opportunities Action Council, which preceded HOPE. Augerot also will serve on HOPE's executive committee.
The second half of the event will feature Kari Whitacre of Community Outreach Inc., Sara Power of Room at the Inn/Corvallis Housing First and Jill McAlister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, which has overseen the operations of the men's cold weather homeless shelter the past two seasons. The panelists will discuss the current state of services and look ahead to the future.