A tour of the Memorial Union at Oregon State University starts in the first floor concourse, by a large bronze marker dedicating the building to veterans of military service.
In 1920, two students at what was then called Oregon Agricultural College launched a fundraising campaign to construct the building. Warren Daigh and Tony Schille, who both served in World War II, tapped into a rich vein of generosity from students and alumni, and the Memorial Union officially opened in 1929.
“They wanted to create a student union that would also be a memorial,” building manager Hailey Brooks explained Saturday morning to a group of visitors getting an inside look at the building as part of a free tour dubbed “This Old MU.”
The tour proceeds from there through the MU Lounge, a large, high-ceilinged room with exposed wooden rafters, two fireplaces, a piano, lots of comfortable places to sit and a rug reputed to be the largest in North America. On this day, a brunch is being served for out-of-towners visiting campus for Fall Family Weekend.
“It’s a favorite room for a lot of students,” said Brooks’ fellow tour guide, Natalia Wilson, noting the overstuffed chairs and couches popular for studying and relaxing. Nodding toward the piano, she added, “It’s actually a requirement for music classes that you play in here, to help build your confidence.”
Climbing a wrought-iron spiral staircase to the second floor, the group gets a bird’s eye view down the length of the concourse, where more than 100 colorful flags hang. The display began in World War II to honor America’s allies in the fight against the Axis powers and was later expanded to represent the home nations of international students attending OSU.
From there it’s downstairs to the basement, which houses a bowling alley and game room along with the expansive MU Ballroom.
“Back in the ’60s,” Brooks said, “there used to be a dance called the Orange and Lime Squeeze,” a mixer that brought together students from both OSU and the University of Oregon. “It was a big hit.”
The ballroom still gets plenty of use today, she added, including a very popular Western dance night held each Wednesday.
Next, Brooks stops in front of a door marked “Authorized Personnel Only,” the entrance to a system of tunnels that houses air handling equipment, electrical conduits and other campus infrastructure.
But that wasn’t their original purpose. According to Wilson, the underground passageways were constructed in the university’s early days so female students could move between buildings without being observed.
In those days, Wilson said, “women weren’t allowed to go to college, but OSU still admitted them.”
From there the tour wends its way past the Escape Room and the Trysting Tree Lounge before pausing in the building’s cavernous entryway, where a pair of enormous paintings by Portland artist Henk Pander flank a monumental marble staircase. The MU’s art collection includes more than 300 works by 125 artists.
Freshman Becca Wygal took the tour with her parents, Jeff and Jennifer, who came up from Pleasant Hill, California, for Fall Family Weekend.
“I’ve been here (in the MU) before, but I didn’t know all the historical aspects,” Becca said.
Her parents said they enjoyed the tour, the cool Pacific Northwest weather and the colorful fall foliage around Corvallis. They also took in Friday night’s LaSells Stewart Center performance by illusionist Craig Karges, “which was fantastic,” Jennifer raved.
But mostly they were there to visit their daughter and take care of some basic freshman requirements.
“We went shopping and got her all the thing she needs for her room and a dress for her sorority,” Jeff said.