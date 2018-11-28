The Portland office of the National Weather Service received notice Wednesday afternoon about a possible tornado in North Albany, but was not able to confirm the incident.
Meteorologist Matthew Cullen said a man posted a report, with photos, on the Portland office's website, but the photos didn't provide enough detail to show a funnel cloud touchdown.
"The photos don't definitively show a tornado," Cullen said. "It's possible. Can't rule it out, but we don't have any evidence to confirm it at this point."
Cullen said it's also very hard to tell what area the photos show, and a street address was not provided, just the general location of North Albany. They were posted about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The poster did say there was no damage, Cullen added.
The office had issued a "significant weather advisory" for the mid-valley until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday saying a thunderstorm with visible rotation had been spotted at 2:50 p.m. and funnel clouds were possible. The office received just the one report of a touchdown, however.
Cullen said rain is in the forecast for Thursday but funnel cloud conditions don't appear to be present. However, he said, "They are possible, especially this time of year."
On Oct. 29, a Jefferson volunteer firefighter saw a tornado and reported it. The tornado began forming just west of Interstate 5 and touched down in the area of Jefferson Marion Road and Libby Lane at 3:36 p.m. and was spotted moving east at about 15 mph, reports indicate. The only reported damage was a road sign knocked down.
In September 2017, a tornado touched down at a farm in the Lacomb area, ripping the roofs and walls off barns, downing tree branches and power lines and spreading a path of debris for about a mile.
Five buildings were damaged, according to the NWS. No residents or livestock were injured, however.