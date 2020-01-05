Top 10 viewed stories of 2019

6. In January stories relating to the disappearance, search and recovery of a Brownsville woman and her vehicle from the Willamette River near the HP Inc campus just outside Corvallis. Official believe that Suzanne Durheim, 66, lost control of her pickup on the icy roadway and crashed into the river.

7. An April arraignment of Miranda Rebecca Carnes was the seventh most read story. Carnes, of Lebanon, faces homicide charges for a crash that killed a female motorcyclist, Sarah Watson at Seven Mile Lane and Tangent Drive in May of 2018.