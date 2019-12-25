Top 10 stories of the decade: COMP-NW changed Lebanon

No single event has impacted Lebanon in the past decade more than the opening of the Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW).

The decision to locate the medical school took place in 2007 and work began on the Lebanon campus in 2009. The first class of 107 medical students arrived in August 2011. Since that time, COMP-NW has graduated 501 new physicians.

The creation of the medical school has led to a boom in Lebanon’s health services industry. Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital has seen a great deal of growth, including a three-year, $11 million expansion and renovation of its emergency services department that was completed in 2018.

Linn-Benton Community College also chose to invest in medical training in Lebanon, building a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building just west of COMP-NW on the Samaritan Health Sciences campus. The facility allows LBCC to house its programs in nursing, medical, dental, and occupational therapy assistants, as well as diagnostic imaging, phlebotomy, pharmacy technician and polysomnographic technology in one central location.

North Lebanon also welcomed the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in September 2014. The 11-acre, $40 million facility abuts the western edge of the Samaritan Health Sciences Campus and has 154 beds for those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

