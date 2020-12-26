Top mid-valley stories of 2020

It’s been an extraordinary year in the mid-Willamette Valley, as we’ve dealt with everything from a relentless pandemic to devastating wildfires and heartwrenching calls for social justice.
As 2020 draws to a close, we take a look back at a year like no other.
COVID-19
A previously unknown strain of coronavirus, first reported in China in late 2019, spread rapidly around the planet and was officially declared a global epidemic — a pandemic — by the World Health Organization in March.
COVID-19 quickly came to dominate every aspect of daily life as government leaders scrambled for ways to check the spread of the disease. Schools closed, shifting to online learning models that put strains on students, teachers and parents alike. Businesses deemed nonessential were closed to the public, forcing employers to lay off workers or find ways for them to do their jobs from home. Despite costly government assistance programs, thousands of Oregonians continue to struggle financially and many businesses have either gone under or are struggling to stay afloat.
But mid-valley residents found ways to adapt. People banded together to produce face masks and other personal protective equipment, volunteered to pick up supplies for medically fragile neighbors and pooled resources to support struggling restaurants while feeding folks in need.
They even found ways to celebrate while maintaining a safe distance with reverse parades for high school graduations, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Wildfires
As Labor Day holiday travelers made their way home from campgrounds, rivers and lakes, winds of more than 60 mph drove the Lionshead Fire that had been burning near Madras into the North Santiam Canyon, causing massive damage in the recreation-dependent communities of Detroit and Idanha.
At the same time, what had been a small, remote fire, called Beachie Creek, exploded and was driven southward into the Mill City area, leveling homes and businesses. When the two fires connected, they encompassed nearly 400,000 acres.
Meanwhile, the Holiday Farm Fire erupted in northern Lane County, threatening communities in south Linn County and destroying millions of dollars in logging equipment owned by Linn County companies. That blaze would grow to 175,000 acres.
All of the fires — about 1 million acres statewide — sent dense smoke into the mid-valley and forced the evacuation of thousands of people, some of whom sheltered at the fairgrounds in Linn and Benton counties.
Racial justice issues
As calls for racial justice crested throughout the U.S., the mid-valley saw its own demonstrations connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.
There were a number of marches and rallies in Corvallis, including one that drew more than 4,000 people and another that saw protesters kneel silently in the middle of a downtown street for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that a Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd.
In Albany, hundreds of people took to the street in a peaceful demonstration in July and the City Council called for local law enforcement to take action against any possible riots akin to those happening in Portland. The move sparked an outcry after the council conflated the BLM movement with rioters and failed to speak out against white supremacist groups that rioted in Portland. There was further outrage in the city this summer when the N-word and swastikas were painted on some vehicles and white paint was dumped on others alongside the phrase “White Lives Matter.”
Corvallis school renaming
In August, the Corvallis School Board voted to remove the names of Presidents Herbert Hoover, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson — all associated with racist practices or beliefs — from three Corvallis elementary schools.
Albany city government
In the November elections, three seats on the Albany City Council turned over and Alex Johnson II upset long-serving incumbent Sharon Konopa in the mayor's race. Bill Coburn, Mike Sykes and Rich Kellum opted not to run for re-election and, in a crowded field, Matilda Novak, Ray Kopzcyski and Marilyn Smith won their seats. Johnson’s election marked the end of Konopa’s 12-year stint as mayor and saw the city elect its first person of color to the position.
OSU
It was a year of change for Oregon State University. Ed Ray stepped down as president June 30 after 17 years at the helm, handing the keys to the campus to F. King Alexander, former president of Louisiana State University.
Taking over in the midst of a pandemic, Alexander presided over the decision to bring students back to campus for fall term, raising concerns in the Corvallis community despite a decision to teach most classes remotely.
Human Relations Commission
In August, the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette Times published an article exposing inconsistencies in Albany’s definition of diversity and the mission statement for an advisory board dedicated to embracing it.
Several members of the city-sanctioned Albany Human Relations Commission held views contrary to the traditional understanding of diversity, championing the concept of "diversity of thought" rather than racial, cultural and gender diversity.
Controversy sparked by the article caused two members to resign, leaving the board without a quorum when city councilors refused to appoint new members to fill empty seats. The City Council opted to pause the commission until the new year, when its mission could be re-evaluated.
Timber Unity
Spurred on by Democratic legislation that would initiate cap and trade rules concerning carbon emissions in Oregon, supporters of a group called Timber Unity rallied at the state capital in early February to protest the legislation which they say would cripple their ability to earn a living and keep their farms and businesses running.
Interstate 5 was lined with logging and farm trucks from every corner of the state making their way to Salem, where numerous speakers talked about how the proposed cap and trade plan — Senate Bill 1530 — would negatively affect their livelihoods and their mostly rural communities.
“I am among my people,” said Sweet Home businesswoman Angelita Sanchez, a Timber Unity leader. Sanchez owns a trucking company and was recently elected to serve on the City Council.
Two-faced kitten
A two-faced kitten named Biscuits and Gravy (“Biscuit” for short) was born in May to a barn cat living outside a Linn County home. The condition it had — diprosopus, or craniofacial duplication — made it a rare Janus cat, meaning it had two independently working faces atop one tiny body.
After Mid-Valley Media reported Biscuit’s birth, the offbeat story spread across the nation. Although Biscuit died less than a week after its birth, its legacy of cuteness will live on.
Van Buren Bridge
The fate of the 1913 Van Buren Bridge over the Willamette River was in play for most of 2020. Although the Corvallis City Council had voted not to take ownership of the aging span in October, 2019, preservationists and Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull staged a spirited bid to save the structure.
However, despite a self-funded study on the possibility of moving the bridge and using it as a bike-pedestrian corridor, the council again voted no to taking ownership on Oct. 5. Councilors said that they did not want to take on the financial challenge of the bridge.
Heading into 2021 it seems likely that the bridge will be demolished.