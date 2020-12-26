Top mid-valley stories of 2020

There were a number of marches and rallies in Corvallis, including one that drew more than 4,000 people and another that saw protesters kneel silently in the middle of a downtown street for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that a Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd.

In Albany, hundreds of people took to the street in a peaceful demonstration in July and the City Council called for local law enforcement to take action against any possible riots akin to those happening in Portland. The move sparked an outcry after the council conflated the BLM movement with rioters and failed to speak out against white supremacist groups that rioted in Portland. There was further outrage in the city this summer when the N-word and swastikas were painted on some vehicles and white paint was dumped on others alongside the phrase “White Lives Matter.”

Corvallis school renaming

In August, the Corvallis School Board voted to remove the names of Presidents Herbert Hoover, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson — all associated with racist practices or beliefs — from three Corvallis elementary schools.

Albany city government

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}