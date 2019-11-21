Four law enforcement officials met Thursday with community members and city staff to field questions in their quest to become the next Albany Police Chief.
Current Chief Mario Lattanzio will retire Jan. 31, 2020. In the running to replace him are: Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department; Marc Denney, currently the police chief for the city of La Center, Wash.; Marcia Harnden, a captain in patrol and investigations for the Bellevue Police Department in Washington; and Shane McSheehy, captain of command operations for the Eustice Police Department in Florida.
Prompted by audience questions, the finalists spent the first 30 minutes of the two-hour meet-and-greet talking about race relations and community policing.
McSheehy said community policing was more of a philosophy than a program.
“It has to be built from the leader to the newest recruit,” he said. “Without people, we don’t have a mission and our mission says people come first.”
Harnden echoed that sentiment, noting a recent homicide in her jurisdiction, the first in a number of years.
“It involved Hispanic members of the community," she said, "and because we built trust with that community, we were able to solve that crime based on information from that community.”
Liles, who started his career with the APD 26 years ago, dispelled the notion that the department was composed of only white officers, noting that it employed black and Hispanic officers as well.
“We have as diverse an applicant pool as we possibly can,” he said, adding that the department should not lower its standards to chase diversity candidates.
According to McSheehy, a diverse force was not about assigning crimes to officers who shared the same ethnicity as it was about those suspected of committing the crime. “It’s about problem-solving,” he said.
Denney cited the days of police officers walking beats to build community relationships, saying policing was about collaboration between residents, local businesses and the department.
All four candidates said they did not forward immigration status information to federal authorities.
They also talked about the challenges of hiring new officers and the length of training it takes to put someone new on the force.
According to Liles, there were 300 applications for four positions when he joined. Now, he said, the department was lucky to get 40 applications when positions opened.
Harnden said that in Washington — a state in which officers have to pass a polygraph test before being hired — her department changed the way the process was structured.
"We moved the polygraph to the beginning of the process," she said, noting that the training would take months and then be followed by a polygraph test that some recruits could not pass.
When asked what their biggest challenge would be on the first 30 days on the job, all four candidates had the same answer: the budget.
Harnden said that Albany was looking at several positions within the department being frozen and little relief coming in subsequent years.
“I think it’s an immediate and long-term problem,” she said.
Liles said the budget was reflective of how the community felt it was treated by the department.
“The more support we have from the community, the more favor there is in passing additional budgets,” he said.
The four finalists were part of 29 applicants garnered from a nationwide search. Fifteen of those applicants were interviewed before the city narrowed it down to the final four. Following Thursday’s meet-and-greet, the finalists are expected to go through two additional interviews Friday.