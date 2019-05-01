It will be a busy weekend at Oregon State University. It’s Spring Family Weekend, with key attractions Friday through Sunday including Pet Day and a three-game baseball series between the defending national champion Beavers and Oklahoma State.
Pet Day, will be held Saturday — rain or shine — for the 32nd time. The event usually draws 3,000 to 4,000 visitors — many of whom bring their pets. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and this year will be held at Dryden Hall, located on 30th Street just north of Washington Way, because of construction at Magruder Hall.
Events include a pet costume contest, a petting zoo, dog agility demonstrations, a dog wash and a cat photo contest. And there will be more than 40 booths providing information on animal health, wellness and adoption.
A majority of events are scheduled for Saturday. Here is a list:
• Hot air balloon rides: Saturday, 7 a.m. in the Memorial Union quad. The event, and when it concludes, are weather-dependent.
• OSU Flying Club open house: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corvallis Municipal Airport. The event features airplane rides over the campus.
• Art Festival: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Experience Center outdoor plaza (on Jefferson Street, just east of the Memorial Union.) It features clothing, jewelry, art and creative designs for the home and garden.
• Made @ OSU Market: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Austin Hall (on Jefferson Street, west of the Memorial Union). First-year business students will sell everything from hats and T-shirts to water bottles and more from their officially launched microbusinesses.
The baseball series starts with a 5:35 p.m. game Friday at Goss Stadium, with Saturday’s game at 6 p.m. and Sunday's at 5 p.m.