Toilet paper on a roll: Georgia-Pacific ramps up TP production in Halsey

The run on toilet paper that occurred at the start of the coronavirus pandemic left many stores with a severe shortage of the product for weeks — and some still are unable to keep it on the shelves.

The demand has led to George-Pacific, including its Halsey-based plant, seeing a sharp increase in productivity over the past couple months.

Georgia-Pacific’s 14 tissue paper plants across the U.S. are, on average, producing 1.5 million more rolls of toilet paper per day than they were before the pandemic began, according to senior director of public affairs and communications Kelly Ferguson.

“I’ve been with G-P for about 15 years,” Ferguson said. “Talking to people who have been around as long, we’ve certainly never seen anything close to this. I’ve read lots of news articles looking at this. Why toilet paper? We don’t have the answer. There are many people out there who have proposed that answer. And paper towels really are the same thing. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.”