Toilet paper fairies make deliveries to Philomath neighborhood

PHILOMATH — “I was just doing some gardening, and there was a commotion.”
Maeve Dempsey had just been rolled.
Her Philomath neighbor Jackie Shaw — along with four others in full fairy garb — dropped off a three-pack of toilet paper in Dempsey’s yard before making a U-turn to do the same at other houses.
As the five facemasked women flapped their polyester wings down Dampier Street, they exclaimed, “The TP fairies were here! You have been rolled.”
It was the opposite of the classic Halloween prank. Shaw and company wanted to make sure their neighbors had some of the precious paper commodity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Safety is important, but compassion and caring is just as important,” Shaw said.
When the pandemic began and the craze for stockpiling toilet paper gained momentum, she decided she’d rather share her loot.
Her potty philanthropy started during a visit to a local plant shop. Shaw tipped the employee who helped her with a roll of TP she had on hand.
On Friday, Shaw scaled up that effort. Using commercial-sized cases of individually wrapped toilet paper rolls from Amazon, she made green gift bags and three-packs of toilet paper to hand out to neighbors and friends. She said she had enough of the good stuff to parcel out to 40 households.
All the TP sets were affixed with a drawing of a fairy and the “You’ve Been Rolled” slogan. Shaw didn’t stop there, though.
She and her friends Carol Savonen, Macey Phillips, Tanya Andersson and Christee Sinclair were dressed in colorful ensembles — including but not limited to patterned leggings, tutus and elf ears — while they paraded through Shaw’s neighborhood with a wheelbarrow and two wagons filled to the brim with toilet paper rolls.
Whimsical “fairy music” played, and a bubble-blowing machine was in tow.
The group ran up to vehicles at stop signs, “rolling” the drivers with the green gift bags. A man mowing his lawn paused to take delight in the rolls left near his driveway. On a front porch across the street, Dempsey and Rose Bricker laughed and thanked the group for making their day.
“I thought it was a parade, but it turned out to be even better,” Dempsey said. Although the two women haven’t had too much trouble finding toilet paper anymore, the fairy visit was “the icing on the cake.”
Shaw said she’s considering the parade of fairies an early birthday celebration. In lieu of traveling to Costa Rica to mark her 50th trip around the sun, she’s enjoying a newfound fulfillment from her current reality.
“I’ve met more neighbors in the pandemic and pause than I have in the past five years I’ve been here,” she said.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.