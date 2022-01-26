 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Highlights (Jan. 26)

  • 0
Block 15 Solar 02

Block 15 Brewery & Tap Room in South Corvallis recently rooftop solar panels in a project that linked the brewery with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the Oregon Clean Power Cooperative. The coalition will celebrate this accomplishment and others from the past year at its virtual annual meeting on Wednesday.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

"Be Red Cross Ready," noon, online. This preparedness event will discuss single-family home fire safety tips and evacuation plans, wildfire evacuation and notification, and preparing for disaster with a communication plan and a disaster kit. Registration: 541-766-6793 or askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov.

Corvallis Sustainability Coalition annual meeting, noon, online. The group will host its annual meeting of partner organizations and volunteers to celebrate 2021 accomplishments. During the past year, action teams have pursued projects to help the community make the transition to renewable energy, to support local restaurants and help people in need of a meal, to regenerate streams, and to address the impacts of wasted food. Registration: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.

Red Hot Stitchers, 7 p.m., New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Knitters and crocheters create items of comfort for people and animals in need in the community. All skill levels welcome. Information: eaday@aol.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Man beaten to death after sex abuse claim

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News