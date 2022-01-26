Today's Highlights (Jan. 26)

"Be Red Cross Ready," noon, online. This preparedness event will discuss single-family home fire safety tips and evacuation plans, wildfire evacuation and notification, and preparing for disaster with a communication plan and a disaster kit. Registration: 541-766-6793 or askalibrarian@corvallisoregon.gov .

Corvallis Sustainability Coalition annual meeting, noon, online. The group will host its annual meeting of partner organizations and volunteers to celebrate 2021 accomplishments. During the past year, action teams have pursued projects to help the community make the transition to renewable energy, to support local restaurants and help people in need of a meal, to regenerate streams, and to address the impacts of wasted food. Registration: www.sustainablecorvallis.org.