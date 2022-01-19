Today's Highlights (Jan. 19)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Larry Becker, Oregon State University professor of geography, presents “No Trees, No Butter: Concern for Africa’s Valued Shea Tree.” The shea tree is a multi-use species that grows in the African savanna. The “butter” (vegetable oil) made from its nuts provides cooking oil and is used for skin and hair care. Recently, a global market for the butter as a substitute fat in chocolate and for health care products in Europe, North America and beyond has expanded. Paradoxically, while its trade value rises, other factors threaten the trees. Registration: 541-737-9405.
“American Strings: An Evening with Valerie June,” 5 p.m., online. Bob Santelli, Oregon State University director of popular music and performing arts, host aa performance and interview with Valerie June. Her sound encompasses folk, blues, gospel, soul country, Appalachian and bluegrass. Free registration is available at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ON5W4OdHSiajwhQT71YKdQ.