Today's Highlights (Jan. 19)

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Larry Becker, Oregon State University professor of geography, presents “No Trees, No Butter: Concern for Africa’s Valued Shea Tree.” The shea tree is a multi-use species that grows in the African savanna. The “butter” (vegetable oil) made from its nuts provides cooking oil and is used for skin and hair care. Recently, a global market for the butter as a substitute fat in chocolate and for health care products in Europe, North America and beyond has expanded. Paradoxically, while its trade value rises, other factors threaten the trees. Registration: 541-737-9405.