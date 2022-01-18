Today's Highlights (Jan. 18)

Here are some local events taking place today:

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 9:30 a.m., online. Kathleen Moore presents “Toward Climate Justice: The Human Rights Case Against Fracking and Global Warming,” telling the story of an international human rights court hearing on fracking and climate change. Registration: admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

“Illuminating: The Power of Personalized Music,” noon, online. There is potential in using music when someone is in pain, lonely or depressed, or has dementia. Learn about “Music & Memory,” how to create a playlist, and why music can play a role in end-of-life care. Registration: outreach@luminahospice.org.

Academy for Lifelong Learning, 1:30 p.m., online. Sheldon Greaves presents “A Green Voice from Antiquity.” The book of Genesis is sometimes seen as granting humans license to despoil the planet. But the creation accounts in Genesis offer insights into the role of humans as caretakers of the living world. Registration: admin@academyforlifelonglearning.org.

