Today's farmers markets canceled due to smoke

Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets has canceled its markets set for today in Corvallis and Albany.

The market association had set a standard of 150 on the air quality index for determining if the markets would open. Though it isn’t a high bar to clear, as of early Friday afternoon there was little chance it could be achieved by Saturday morning.

After CAFM's initial press release saying a decision would be made by 3 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service issued an alert saying smoke would persist through at least noon Monday. That message was renewed Friday morning.

CAFM canceled the Wednesday market this past week. That was only the second cancellation CAFM has made since 1995. Today’s cancellation is the third one.

Further news of the markets will be shared on LocallyGrown.org, the markets’ three Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/Albany.OR.Farmers.Market/, https://www.facebook.com/Corvallis.Farmers.Market/ and https://www.facebook.com/Corvallis.Albany.Farmers.Markets) and other social media outlets.

