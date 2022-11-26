‘Tis the season for a Christmas tree

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase from the Siuslaw National Forest now through Dec. 31.

Visit recreation.gov to purchase a permit online. Visit or call one of the district ranger offices to purchase a permit in person or over the phone.

Permits cost $5 each, with an additional $2.50 fee per transaction when purchased online. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited; tree hunters should check the maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree. Visit avenzamaps.com or use the Avenza Maps app to download the free Central Coast Ranger District Forest Products Map.

Fourth-graders with Every Kid Outdoors passes are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Students and their guardians can visit a district ranger office in person or apply for the permit online. Enter a voucher or pass number when prompted on recreation.gov; a $2.50 registration fee will also be applied for this transaction.

For more information about the Every Kid Outdoor pass, which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands, visit everykidoutdoors.gov.

Here is a list of tips for Christmas tree hunters:

Determine which national forest you want to visit and check maps for potential locations.

Purchase a permit at www.recreation.gov, a national forest office or a vendor.

Check the weather forecast and road conditions before traveling.

Start tree hunting early in the day in order to have plenty of daylight hours.

Bring emergency supplies; include a rope and tarp to move your tree to your vehicle.

Remember to tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Bring a map and compass, as cell service may be limited.

The tree you choose must be at least 200 feet from main roads, recreation sites and campgrounds. Stay away from areas alongside streams, rivers and lakes.

Visit the Siuslaw Christmas Tree Permit webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xeUSd for more information.