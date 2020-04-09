Tip your servers: progam allows virtual tipping

Within a few days, the mid-Willamette Valley had a new way to give back to the servers they could no longer see but who had been there at their favorite eateries for years.

Servers can log on and sign up. A simple vetting process takes place to ensure they are, in fact, an employee of a local hospitality business and then the transaction takes place between the employee and the tipper.

"It goes directly between the two people," Grato said.

So far, the program has seen more than 105,000 tips given nationwide. Locally, it's more than 150.

"It was a blessing to receive a tip from someone I didn’t even know," said Margin Coffee's Jon Eick. "It’s encouraging to experience how supportive our community has been during this time.”

Mylan has received two tips since signing up and said they not only helped her fill in the lost income she's experienced as a restaurant employee and yoga instructor, but it has helped her feel connected to her customers.

"They've written notes that say, "Hang in there Jess" and that was really sweet," she said. "It has helped and I think it's been great to see how the community has helped."