Tiny house village closer to reality

The study, Bartholomew said, focused on people who have an interest in the group's mission of "building safe community-supported, self-governing housing that honors dignity and growth." Others who may have the means to support the project or who may be willing to partner with the group were also included.

The next step, Bartholomew said, would be to find land for the project. It's something the group has been working on and they may be getting closer, Bartholomew said, but details haven't yet been released. In addition, the group needs funds to prepare the land for construction.

"We are working on all those fronts," she said. "We're working with the Planning Department, city staff, all those people, and also creating our programming."

That programming is meant to transform the village from a bunch of houses into a community. The group is currently working with Linn County Mental Health and Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively, or CHANCE.

"Our secret weapon," Bartholomew said, "would be a resident peer-support specialist."

A peer-support approach would see someone who has experience being unhoused as a liaison between the village and other services and between the village and the surrounding community.