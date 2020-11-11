Tiny house village closer to reality

The people hoping to bring a housing solution to those experiencing homelessness in Albany don't yet have land. They don't have materials. They don't have all the money they need. But they have hope and, soon, they will have some more data.
Creating Housing Coalition is moving along in its plans to bring about 25 tiny houses to a community in Albany where those who could not otherwise be housed can pay a nominal rent and create a village.
"We're not trying to manage people," said board member Stacey Bartholomew. "We want to provide them an environment to help manage themselves."
The idea is not unique. Tiny house villages already exist in Eugene and Cottage Grove under slightly different models. Residents range from those who have been homeless for long periods of time to single parents and those living on Social Security who were on the verge of falling into homelessness.
Creating Housing Coalition has sought advice and partnership from several organizations, including the nonprofit responsible for getting the Lane County projects off the ground, SquareOne Villages.
Now the group is seeking advice from within Albany.
"We are doing a feasibility study," Bartholomew said. "We have a firm doing that for us, interviewing people in the community about creating housing and our vision. They've been making progress on that, and they'll be finished in February."
The study, Bartholomew said, focused on people who have an interest in the group's mission of "building safe community-supported, self-governing housing that honors dignity and growth." Others who may have the means to support the project or who may be willing to partner with the group were also included.
The next step, Bartholomew said, would be to find land for the project. It's something the group has been working on and they may be getting closer, Bartholomew said, but details haven't yet been released. In addition, the group needs funds to prepare the land for construction.
"We are working on all those fronts," she said. "We're working with the Planning Department, city staff, all those people, and also creating our programming."
That programming is meant to transform the village from a bunch of houses into a community. The group is currently working with Linn County Mental Health and Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively, or CHANCE.
"Our secret weapon," Bartholomew said, "would be a resident peer-support specialist."
A peer-support approach would see someone who has experience being unhoused as a liaison between the village and other services and between the village and the surrounding community.
There's no procedure yet for choosing residents, but the village in Albany hopes to house those who are unable to afford anything else.
The first consideration, Bartholomew said, would be someone's ability to pay rent, which would be between $200-$350 a month. The second consideration would be their ability to work cooperatively in a village setting.
"If you're unhoused for whatever reason, if you're living in your car, a shelter, someone's couch, that's who we're aiming for — the hidden homeless," Bartholomew said. "They just can't afford it because they're living on Social Security or there's a wait list for housing."
The Creating Housing Coalition is hoping to hold a fundraising campaign but is currently in the organizational phase. For more information, to donate or volunteer, Bartholomew said the best avenue is to visit the group's website at creatinghousing.org.
"Leave a note," she said. "Tell us if you're excited about this project, and if you have money to donate, you can do that, too."
