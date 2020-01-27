Tiny house effort set to share plans

The group hoping to solve the huge problem of homelessness with a village of tiny houses is hosting a conversation to share its plan with the community.

Creating Housing Coalition is taking some of the grant money it earned late last year and using it to reach out to the community with an event on Jan. 30.

The plan is to build approximately 25 tiny houses somewhere in Albany that would charge a rent substantially below market rate — if at all — and be available to people experiencing homelessness. The location, funding sources and other logistics of the project are not yet set.

"We're calling it a get together," said Coalition member Carol Davies of the event on Jan. 30. "We're asking people to come here about this project and it's our first effort to disseminate information about the project to the public."

The event, held at the Albany Golf and Events Center starting at 5 p.m., will feature food, wine and music. As well as information surrounding homelessness in the mid-valley and how the group hopes to raise funds.

Approximately $400,000 is needed to purchase land — which has yet to be identified and materials to construct the houses will also need to be purchased.