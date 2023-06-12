Albany’s first tiny home community is officially under construction after ground broke at the future site of 27 houses of modest proportions.

The grassroots effort with ambitions to ease homelessness began as just an idea among Albany residents.

With trees cleared and preparations made, 100 people, including Mayor Alex Johnson II, gathered to watch the first shovels hit the dirt and hear about the project’s humble beginnings on Saturday, June 10.

It started with addressing a need in Albany, said former Councilor Stacey Bartholomew, president of Creating Housing Coalition, who later would go on to describe her own experience of being unhoused.

At first, the idea seemed insurmountable. Bartholomew had identified a simple but daunting solution to the homelessness crisis: increase housing.

The coalition started as a pact between herself and resident Nancy Marshall, she said. But as they did their research and attracted like-minded people who also wanted to alleviate homelessness, a group formed.

“I wanted people to know that it was a small group of women and volunteers. It wasn’t anyone who knew exactly what they were doing; it was people who had the passion to make it happen,” Bartholomew said after the ceremony on Saturday.

The fruits of that labor are 27 tiny homes now under construction at 241 Waverly Drive SE. Most will be between 300 and 450 square feet.

The vision includes village residents who will also serve as board members, making decisions about the community they live in.

Previously described by Gary Goby, who chairs the land development aspect of Creating Housing Coalition, as a “self-governing, self-sustaining, democratic co-op,” the project follows in the footsteps of tiny home community in Eugene known as Opportunity Village.

“You don’t have to know everything before doing something good,” Bartholomew said.

The group got into a kind of “good trouble,” Bartholomew said in front of the crowd, meaning the steps needed to incite change, she said.

The project had some city opposition in the beginning, Bartholomew acknowledged.

“It made waves, but getting into good trouble can help the world be a better place,” she said.

Bartholomew shared some of her own experiences with unstable housing and the nights she had to brave the cold.

At 10 years old, Bartholomew was kicked out of her home for days at a time. Some nights, she would find a construction site in which to sleep or an empty boat to take shelter.

She remembers the point when she stopped yelling and banging on her parents' door, accepting that she wouldn’t be let in no matter how much she pleaded.

Over time, she got good at hiding and keeping quiet, she said.

When she was able to own her first house in Albany, it was an emotional time, she said.

She remembers carrying in carpet and painting her kids' rooms, crying tears of happiness.

“I knew it couldn’t be taken away from me, and it was all mine,” she said.

Now Bartholomew hopes she can bring that feeling to others.

Hub City Village has 95% of the funding needed to take in 27 families, Bartholomew said. If all goes smoothly, residents will be moving in spring 2024.

Related stories: