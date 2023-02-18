Local residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite photos in the 2023 Albany Visitors Association Photography Contest and help choose the People’s Choice winner.

The purpose of this contest is to find images suitable for use in the coming year’s marketing materials for Albany and Linn County. Your favorite photo might even end up on the cover of the Visitor Guide, which is distributed nationally.

Citizens can go to albanyvisitors.com and select “Vote for People’s Choice” in the banner at the top of the page.

The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

For further information, contact the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, 541-928-0911 or info@albanyvisitors.com.