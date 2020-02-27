Tiffany Lazon remembered

EUGENE — Owens Rose Garden is quiet and peaceful.
It lies just out of reach of the setting sun, which casts a glow on everything around it. The roses and magnolia trees aren't in bloom just yet, but their buds line the paths that lead to the gazebo where Tiffany Lazon's family and friends gathered Thursday night to hold a vigil.
"We're here to celebrate Tiffany," Lazon's mother Zodelle Sales said, her words punctuated with stretches of silence marked by swipes to her eyes and nose.
A group of about 50 mourners gathered in a circle to share stories and memories of the Albany woman, who has been missing since Christmas Day. In January, Albany Police Department updated her case to include a homicide investigation.
Lazon, a U.S. Army veteran and mother of two, was reported missing in early January after not being present for two holidays and failing to return phone calls from her family. When questioned on Jan. 9, her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, told police she had moved to Washington. Her car, clothes and pet cat were left behind.
But on Thursday, those closest to her didn't want to talk about what might have happened to her. Instead, they focused on who she was. They remembered trips to the coast, searches for grandparents' tombstones, pancake Thursdays, and her love for country music.
Tiffany Lazon's daughter, Felicity Halberg, recalled a trip to Disneyland when she was about 6 years old and stole a hat from a gift shop.
"We got in trouble," she said of her mother's reaction, "but she let us keep them."
Halberg stayed with Sales while Tiffany served overseas. She recalled their nightly Skype conversations and the presents her mother would send home.
"I always knew she was there for me," Halberg said.
Others remembered holding Tiffany as a baby, her reaction to her younger brother Patrick Tsutsui's birth, and how she did everything with a full heart.
"I remember she got Tim McGraw tickets and was bragging about it," her aunt, Gwen Prior, said. "And I said, 'You brat, I wanted to go to that show' and she said, 'Auntie, I've already got your ticket.' That was just Tiffany."
The pair went to the show with Halberg and friends. Tiffany danced all night.
"That girl sang and danced," Prior said. "That was a good night. She was happy. She was free."
The investigation into Tiffany Lazon's disappearance and possible death is still ongoing, according to the Albany Police Department. Craig Lazon was originally arrested on animal abuse charges. Subsequently, murder charges were added, although no body has been recovered.
"I don't want to remember the death," Halberg told the crowd as darkness overtook the gazebo save for the small sea of candlelight. "Let's remember the love."