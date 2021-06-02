 Skip to main content
Tickets available for Philomath Frolic & Rodeo
Tickets available for Philomath Frolic & Rodeo

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo 2019

Jennifer Frohman, of Yelm, Wash., participates in breakaway roping at the 2019 Philomath Frolic & Rodeo. Tickets are on sale for this year's event, which is July 8-10.

Tickets are now on sale for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo, which is set for July 8-10 at the rodeo grounds in Skirvin Park.

Because of capacity limitations in line with state coronavirus protocols, Frolic & Rodeo organizers have designated three of the five seating sections as vaccinated-only areas, which allow for 100% capacity. Proof of vaccination is required for those 15 and up. The other two seating sections will be open to everyone, but social distancing and masks will be required per state rules.

Regular tickets are required for anyone 13-plus years old, junior tickets are required for anyone 6 to 12, with children 5 and under free when sitting on a lap. If a child needs their own seat, a junior ticket should be purchased.

Each ticket is good for entry into the rodeo grounds, which includes access to the arena seating, Kids Korner and the rides/carnival area, as well as entry to the Frolic Dance following the rodeo.

Tickets for just the Frolic Dance are sold at the ticket office on the day of the event. The dance is open to all ages, with a beer garden separated from the alcohol-free area.

General parking is $5 and RV/camper parking is $10, with RV/camper and overnight dry camping available at $20 per night.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.philomathfrolic.org.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

