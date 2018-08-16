Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Forecasters expect widespread haze and morning clouds throughout the mid-valley on Thursday morning. The clouds are expected to gradually clear, with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 51. Friday should start with clouds that will clear off, and highs around 80.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Thursday: Widespread haze. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Widespread haze before 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Thursday: Widespread haze. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Widespread haze before 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. West-northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Thursday: Widespread haze. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

