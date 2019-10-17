Forecasters expect showers throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible and wind gusts up to 29 mph. Highs Thursday should be around 58. Thursday night should bring more showers, with lows dipping to near 47. Showers likely Friday, but not quite so windy. Weekend peek: Rain likely both days, with highs in the mid-50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.