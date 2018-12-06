Forecasters say Thursday will be sunny, with highs in the mid-40s throughout the mid-valley. But they expect patches of freezing fog throughout the region tonight, as lows drop into the upper 20s. Look for increasing clouds on Friday, with highs in the mid-40s. Weekend sneak peek: chance of rain Saturday and rain likely on Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light north wind.
Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph.
Thursday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 26. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind.