Forecasters say Thursday will be sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 84. Thursday night should be clear and windy, with lows near 51 and gusts to 21 mph in some locations. Friday brings more sunshine and wind, with highs around 81 and gusts to 25 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
