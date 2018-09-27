The mid-valley's summer-like conditions continue, with forecasters expecting sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s on Thursday. Thursday night should be clear, with lows around 51. More sunshine, with highs around 84, is due on Friday, but the weekend will bring clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance of showers.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.