Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday night should be clear, with lows near 51. Friday will bring increasing clouds, with highs around 80 and a slight chance of rain on Friday night. First peek at the weekend: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.