Forecasters say the mid-valley is in for a stretch of sunny days through at least next Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and mid-70s. Expect highs around 69 on Thursday. Thursday night should be clear, with lows around 43. Friday is shaping up as sunny, with highs around 71. The weekend should be sunny as well, with highs in the lower 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.