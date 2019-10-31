Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Thursday, with highs around 55. For Halloween night, look for clear skies and lows around 31. Expect widespread frost after midnight. Friday should bring sunny skies, highs around 57 and winds in some locations gusting up to 18 mph. Your weekend peek: Sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Halloween night: Widespread frost, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 7 mph.
Friday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Halloween night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 7 mph.
Friday: Widespread frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Halloween night: Widespread frost, mainly after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.