The mid-valley is due for a scorcher on Thursday, forecasters say, with highs in the lower 90s expected and winds gusting up to 24 mph in some locations. Thursday night will be clear and breezy, with lows around 58. Friday and the rest of the weekend should be sunny, but not as hot, with highs in the mid-80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 57. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.