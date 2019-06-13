Forecasters expect Thursday in the mid-valley to be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s, a nice change from the 90-plus temperatures of the last couple of days. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows dipping to around 49. Those clouds will linger through Friday morning, but will gradually clear off, leaving behind sunny skies and highs around 76.
Here's your weekend sneak peek: Sunny on Saturday, partly sunny on Sunday, with highs around 80 both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.
Friday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.