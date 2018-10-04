Forecasters say Thursday should be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 66. But they expect increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows falling to around 45, and say Friday will be rainy and windy, with highs near 58 and gusts up to 25 mph in some locations.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: Rain. High near 58. Light south southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Rain. High near 58. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 58. Light south southwest wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.