Forecasters expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with highs reaching into the upper 70s and winds gusting up to 23 mph in some locations. Mostly clear and breezy Thursday night, with lows around 50. Friday should bring another sunny and breezy day, with highs in the upper 70s. Weekend peek: Sunny both days, with highs in the 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Corvallis
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Lebanon
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.