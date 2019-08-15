Forecasters expect sunny and breezy conditions on Thursday throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the mid-80s and winds gusting as high as 24 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 55 and winds gusting to 24 mph. Friday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 80. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny, with highs near 80 both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light north northwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light north northwest wind becoming northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.