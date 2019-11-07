Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Portland have extended the mid-valley's air stagnation advisory until noon Tuesday.
Forecasters say stagnant air may lead to poor air quality in the region, which could cause issues for people with respiratory problems. People with respiratory illness should follow their physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Thursday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Areas of fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Thursday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.