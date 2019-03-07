Forecasters expect a bit of all sorts of weather Thursday in the mid-valley, with snow showers possible early, rain after that and then partly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-40s. There's a chance of rain and snow showers late tonight and early Friday, with lows around 32. Weekend peek: Mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers until 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Corvallis
Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers until 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Lebanon
Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely before 10 a.m., then rain showers. High near 44. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers until 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers until 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.